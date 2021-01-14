TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 302,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 394,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several research analysts have commented on TIMB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

