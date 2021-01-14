Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Down 7.7%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 4,770,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,838,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

