Time New Bank (TNB) Hits Market Cap of $8.03 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $8.03 million and $420,851.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

