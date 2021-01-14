TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $476,098.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $476,098.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.40 or 1.00233589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00038852 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,877,962 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

