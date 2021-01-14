TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TomTom in a research note on Wednesday.

TomTom stock remained flat at $$10.31 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. TomTom has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.81 million for the quarter.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

