Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Down 1%

Jan 14th, 2021


Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 30,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 37,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

