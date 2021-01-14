Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Shares Down 1%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 30,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 37,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

