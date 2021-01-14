Tourist Token Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $12,483.44 and $2.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00035649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00107056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00233228 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056098 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Token Trading

Tourist Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.