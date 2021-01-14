Traceability Chain Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00052258 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001879 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002742 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007072 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

