Traders Buy High Volume of Wyndham Destinations Put Options (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,801 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,392% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wyndham Destinations by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

NYSE WYND opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.63 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

