Traders Buy Large Volume of Iridium Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,345 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 521% compared to the typical daily volume of 539 call options.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

IRDM stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,669. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 65,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $2,273,141.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 160.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 83,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

