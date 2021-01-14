Traders Buy Large Volume of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,973% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.

PDM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

