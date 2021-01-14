Traders Buy Large Volume of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,973% compared to the typical volume of 112 call options.
PDM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,266. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,896,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
