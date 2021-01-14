Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 19,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of 890% compared to the typical volume of 1,941 call options.
LXRX traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 1,872,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $845.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
