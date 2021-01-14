Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 19,221 call options on the company. This is an increase of 890% compared to the typical volume of 1,941 call options.

LXRX traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 1,872,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $845.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 314,823 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, G.Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.