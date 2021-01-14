Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 13,028 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,365% compared to the typical daily volume of 376 call options.

HAIN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. 5,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 153.04 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAIN. Truist Financial upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

