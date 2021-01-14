Traders Purchase Large Volume of Embraer Call Options (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,492 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 710% compared to the average volume of 1,789 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Embraer by 37.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Embraer by 132.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 35.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 272.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.