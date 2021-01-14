Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 39,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,924 call options.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.
Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.19. 9,832,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.
In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 383,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
