Traders Purchase Large Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 39,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,924 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.19. 9,832,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 383,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

