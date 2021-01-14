Traders Purchase Large Volume of The PNC Financial Services Group Call Options (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 39,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,175 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,978. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

