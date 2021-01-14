Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Trading 20.6% Higher

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) traded up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.73. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Trainline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

