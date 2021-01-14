Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at B. Riley

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $249.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,031 shares of company stock valued at $662,867. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 1,477.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 343,259 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,370,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,484,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 146,296 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

