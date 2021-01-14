Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.63

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.63 and traded as low as $51.50. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 1,979 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20.

In other Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

