TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Price Up 14.4%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) shares rose 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 56,108,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 63,814,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

TRXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.