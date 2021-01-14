TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 147,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 96,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

