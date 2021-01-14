Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,729. The company has a market capitalization of $820.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.