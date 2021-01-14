Travala.com Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $42.55 million and $3.47 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002372 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,159,097 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

