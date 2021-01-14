Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,637 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.