Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 258,875 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 457.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,875 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 797,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after buying an additional 586,716 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,415,000 after buying an additional 391,637 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.41. 1,784,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,229. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.