Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.16 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 285.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 183,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,305. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

