Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 209.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,759,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $244.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $245.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.