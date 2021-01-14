Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials stock traded up $7.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.80. 11,642,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,346. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $106.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

