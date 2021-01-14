Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total transaction of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $845.00. 31,016,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.52, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $677.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

