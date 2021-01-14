Trias Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $5,986.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Trias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Trias Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.