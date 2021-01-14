Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $177.50

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 177.10 ($2.31), with a volume of 1406752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.60 ($2.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 163.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 157.73. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38.

About Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX.L) (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

