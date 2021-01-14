Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

