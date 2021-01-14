TRON Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $1.21 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000175 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

