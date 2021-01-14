Truegame Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $59,108.01 and $6,949.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

