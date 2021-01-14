Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,813 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Truist Financial worth $64,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 93,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683,143. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

