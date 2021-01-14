Truist Financial (TFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.