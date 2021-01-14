Truist Securiti Comments on Denny’s Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market cap of $966.72 million, a PE ratio of 94.76 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

