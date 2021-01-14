TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $682.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

TRST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $45,034.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,285 shares of company stock worth $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

