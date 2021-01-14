TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Reaches $52.79 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and $1.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,476,701 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

