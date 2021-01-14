Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.23

Shares of Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.23 and traded as low as $44.70. Truxton shares last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 12,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

