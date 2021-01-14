Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the December 15th total of 181,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of TUFN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 526,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

