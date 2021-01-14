Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 9%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.02. 3,048,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 982,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.
Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
