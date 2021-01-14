Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 9%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.02. 3,048,649 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 982,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

