TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC) Shares Down 0.3%

TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO) (TSE:TWC)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$16.60 and last traded at C$16.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.78. The stock has a market cap of C$427.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. TWC Enterprises Limited (TWC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

