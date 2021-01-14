Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.49

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.49 and last traded at $181.49, with a volume of 15204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a current ratio of 10.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.74.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $647,508.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,402.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $146,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,086 shares of company stock worth $29,397,474 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after buying an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,699,000 after buying an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,122,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after buying an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

