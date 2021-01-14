Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.51.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

