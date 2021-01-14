U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lowered by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

