U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. 7,285,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,003,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.18. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

