U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Down to $0.74

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.67. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 15,914 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.18.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. Analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342,476 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

