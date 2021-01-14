Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after buying an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after buying an additional 3,161,259 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,223 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.91. 26,443,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,137,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

