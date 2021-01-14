Ubiq 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,510.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $19,510.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.09 or 0.03065047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00384680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.01311322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.44 or 0.00552246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00421538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.46 or 0.00279334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019718 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

